RChain (REV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,035.00

RChain (REV) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, RChain has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a market cap of $4.64 million and $47,035.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,794.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00133539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00087025 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RChain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.