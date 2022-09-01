Raymond James Trims Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Target Price to $56.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $75.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.67.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 472.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $29,719,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,880 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.