Raymond James Trims Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Target Price to C$6.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

BLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.