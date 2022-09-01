Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,318,000 after buying an additional 110,365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 948,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,502,000 after purchasing an additional 89,104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,165. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.21.

