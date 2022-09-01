Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,396 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after buying an additional 1,445,051 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600,762 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,515,000 after buying an additional 795,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 130,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.