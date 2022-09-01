Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after acquiring an additional 513,432 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 546,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after buying an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $11,502,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,458,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 81,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,453. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.