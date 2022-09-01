Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $610,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,401,391. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $266.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.