Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,128 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.17. The company had a trading volume of 196,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

