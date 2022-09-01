Ramsay Health Care Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:RMYHY)

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RMYHY opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $14.94.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RMYHY. Citigroup upgraded Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramsay Health Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.