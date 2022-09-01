Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,569 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 119,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $162,369,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,312,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.94. 21,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,102. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99.

