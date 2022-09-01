Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,826,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,153 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.