Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,652,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 623,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 325,707 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,834,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,314,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,364,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,298 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPSM traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $47.34.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.