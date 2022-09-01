Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,592 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.2 %

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.92. 71,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

