Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,291,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,432,000 after acquiring an additional 457,312 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.30. 66,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CM shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

