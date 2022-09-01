Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.52. 181,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,744,043. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

