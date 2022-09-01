Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $980,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.24. The stock had a trading volume of 166,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,156. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $108.15.

