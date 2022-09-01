Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,698,000 after buying an additional 1,998,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,257,000 after buying an additional 6,354,623 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,464,000 after buying an additional 13,089,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,971,000 after buying an additional 5,721,006 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 277,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625,435. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

