Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.35. 52,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,546. The firm has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

