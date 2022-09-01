Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 34,343.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 192,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 54,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,640,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

