Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,155. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.