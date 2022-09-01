Quent Capital LLC Sells 320 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,766.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 198,673 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,867,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2,245.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 110,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 170,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.91. 11,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.10 and its 200-day moving average is $205.58. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,724 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

