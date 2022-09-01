Quent Capital LLC Sells 30,840 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,840 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 1.3% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,424,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $1,344,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AON Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.