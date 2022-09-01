Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 663.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $129,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

GLDM traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 51,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,481. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93.

