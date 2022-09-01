Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128,181 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 31.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,957,000 after buying an additional 258,945 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $185,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.26.

Bill.com Trading Down 7.8 %

BILL traded down $12.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.31. The company had a trading volume of 55,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.33. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock worth $28,740,265. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

