Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,898. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.84.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.