Quent Capital LLC Acquires 2,241 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,709. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
