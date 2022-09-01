Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

TSN traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

