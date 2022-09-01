Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 975 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 261,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,882,000 after buying an additional 108,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $321.58. 22,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,485. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $310.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.70.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.