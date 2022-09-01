Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 2,867 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 128,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WH stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.42. 871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

