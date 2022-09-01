Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 169.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.38. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

