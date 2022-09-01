Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.34 Million Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 384.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 8.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 11.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $4.68 on Thursday, hitting $79.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,309. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.