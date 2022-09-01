Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 216.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Avnet Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.