Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.00. 2,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

