Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 88 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 109,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.31. 5,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.55.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

