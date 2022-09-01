Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 2,247 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $20.97. 41,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.