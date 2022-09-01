Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Cummins by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 697,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 108,988 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Cummins by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Cummins by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 173,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,752 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Cummins stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

