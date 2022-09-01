Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,504 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 2.1 %

About Euronet Worldwide

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $86.78. The company had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $113.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.61 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

