Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$125.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.02 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.55 EPS.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS traded down $4.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.76. The stock had a trading volume of 326,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,435. Qualys has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $159.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average of $132.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. Qualys’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.25.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Qualys by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

