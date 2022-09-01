Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Trading Up 0.9%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Qantas Airways Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.
