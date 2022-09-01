PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

