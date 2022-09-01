Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Pure Storage updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Pure Storage Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71.
Institutional Trading of Pure Storage
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,832,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,708,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,719,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,710,000 after purchasing an additional 541,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85,860 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
Featured Stories
