Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Pure Storage updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Pure Storage Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,832,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,708,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,719,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,710,000 after purchasing an additional 541,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85,860 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PSTG. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.15.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

