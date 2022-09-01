Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after buying an additional 608,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after acquiring an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $735,608,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $330.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.82 and a 200 day moving average of $345.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

