Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.00-$15.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock opened at $330.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $367.33.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after buying an additional 50,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Public Storage by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 176,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

