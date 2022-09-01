Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8,485.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after buying an additional 465,588 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 603,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,294,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PRU traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.21. The stock had a trading volume of 48,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,397. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.