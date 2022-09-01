Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $170.90

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170.90 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 179.39 ($2.17), with a volume of 270588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.08).

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.95) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Provident Financial to a “house stock” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a current ratio of 32.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £425.92 million and a PE ratio of 406.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

