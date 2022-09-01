Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWD traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.96. The stock had a trading volume of 51,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,235. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.45 and a 200-day moving average of $156.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

