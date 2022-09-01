Providence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1,137.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,115 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,771. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

