Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 275 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

