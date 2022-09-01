Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Insider Activity

Porch Group Stock Performance

In other Porch Group news, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 16,100 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $50,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,779.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle purchased 100,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 16,100 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $50,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at $174,779.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,956. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $195.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Articles

