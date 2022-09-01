Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $60.99. 9,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,849. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

